Flag Ceremony June 29 in Parkdale
All military personnel and first responders are invited to a service of dedication and flag raising ceremony being held in their honor and in remembrance of those who have served in the past. The community is welcome to attend and show their support of the dedication shown by these individuals.
The program will be held Saturday, June 29 at 2 p.m. at Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Drive in Parkdale.
“The inspiration for installing and dedicating a flag to those who place their own safety, and in some cases their lives, in jeopardy in order to protect us and serve our country came from Larry and Jeri Rector,” said a press release. “They, along with Hal Dykstra, John Wright and Stanley DeHart have worked diligently on this project.”
Refreshments will be served following the program, giving the community the opportunity to visit with and thank these amazing people who serve them, continued the press release.
Provision for the flagpole and plaque was given by members of the Parkdale Community Church, many of whom served in the military or as first responders, or who had family members serve. The flagpole was given by Bud and Judy Lacey.
“As a church family, we are proud of all who serve in these capacities. It is with profound thankfulness to these individuals that we honor them in this way,” said the press release.
Keepers of the Faith June 29
Keepers of the Faith will perform at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, on Saturday, June 29 beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and light refreshments will be served.
According to a press release, the group is made of five vocalists “who love to serve God with their talents of singing.”
Immanuel Lutheran VBS starts June 24
Immanuel Church, Ninth and State streets, invites all children, kindergarten through fifth grade, to a week of “Kingdom Rock — Where God’s Love is Rock Solid!”
This free week of fun, games, crafts, songs, treats, dramas, faith lessons and surprises happens from 9 a.m. to noon from June 24-28. The kids will also learn how to share God’s love through a food collection competition all week long for FISH food banks.
Register at www.ImmanuelHR.org. Space is limited.
VBS at Wy’east Community Church
A summer kids’ event, “Roar VBS,” will be hosted at Wy’east Community Church July 8-12 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is free.
Each day concludes with a Safari Celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned, said the press release. Family members and friends are encouraged to join this special time at 11:30 a.m. The event is for kids ages 5-12. Preregister at myvbs.org/wyeast or call 541-993-6777 or 541-354-1063.
Send church news to Trisha Walker, twalker@hoodrivernews.com or 541-386-1234 ext. 107.
