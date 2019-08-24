St. Mary’s hosts Rev. Peter Schavitz
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, will host Rev. Peter Schavitz, C.S.s.R., Redemptorist Parish Missions, from Sunday, Sept. 8 through Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
Each evening will focus on a particular theme: The Bible, The Crucifix, Ashes, Bread and Altar. Each service will last approximately 75 minutes, with refreshments and fellowship to follow in the church basement. All are invited to attend.
Childcare will be available; those needing transportation to the church are asked to call the parish office at 541-386-3379 to arrange pickup.
Outdoor worship at Hood River Marina
Riverside Community Church and Bethel United Church of Christ invite community members to join in a spirit-filled outdoor worship experience on Aug. 25.
The family-friendly service, which will begin at 10:30 a.m., will be followed by a potluck brunch. It will take place at the Hood River Marina picnic area — just past the History Museum of Hood River County.
On Aug. 25, there will not be a Sunday service at Riverside’s downtown Hood River location or Bethel’s White Salmon location.
For further information, visit riversideucc.com or call 541-386-1412.
