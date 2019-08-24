A5 St marks clothes follo.jpg

St. Mark’s Free Clothes for Kids event, held Aug. 16-17, saw 53 families attend and 115 children served, said volunteer Nealya Cargill. An additional 18 bags of clothing were donated to the Salvation Army at the close. Cargill said volunteers heard from many grateful parents. “One mom said, upon leaving, ‘I didn’t know what I was going to do about getting the boys a winter jacket. Now my fear about that is over. I have jackets for the boys. Thank you so much.’ This is what it is all about!”

 Photo courtesy of Nealya Cargill

St. Mary’s hosts Rev. Peter Schavitz

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, will host Rev. Peter Schavitz, C.S.s.R., Redemptorist Parish Missions, from Sunday, Sept. 8 through Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Each evening will focus on a particular theme: The Bible, The Crucifix, Ashes, Bread and Altar. Each service will last approximately 75 minutes, with refreshments and fellowship to follow in the church basement. All are invited to attend.

Childcare will be available; those needing transportation to the church are asked to call the parish office at 541-386-3379 to arrange pickup.

Outdoor worship at Hood River Marina

Riverside Community Church and Bethel United Church of Christ invite community members to join in a spirit-filled outdoor worship experience on Aug. 25.

The family-friendly service, which will begin at 10:30 a.m., will be followed by a potluck brunch. It will take place at the Hood River Marina picnic area — just past the History Museum of Hood River County. 

On Aug. 25, there will not be a Sunday service at Riverside’s downtown Hood River location or Bethel’s White Salmon location.

For further information, visit riversideucc.com or call 541-386-1412.

