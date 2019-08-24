St. Mark’s Free Clothes for Kids event, held Aug. 16-17, saw 53 families attend and 115 children served, said volunteer Nealya Cargill. An additional 18 bags of clothing were donated to the Salvation Army at the close. Cargill said volunteers heard from many grateful parents. “One mom said, upon leaving, ‘I didn’t know what I was going to do about getting the boys a winter jacket. Now my fear about that is over. I have jackets for the boys. Thank you so much.’ This is what it is all about!”