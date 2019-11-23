Parkdale Community Church, Valley Worship Center, Parkdale Church of the Nazarene and the Parkdale Grange host a free community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the grange from 1-3 p.m. All are welcome.
Shepherd of the Valley hosts movie night
Shepherd of the Valley Bible Church, 1631 Eighth St., hosts a free community movie night on Friday, Nov. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Showing is the Christmas movie “The Star,” and popcorn will be served. All are invited and welcome to attend.
Christmas Bazaar at Wy’east Community
Wy’east Community Church hosts its annual Christmas Bazaar Friday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is located in downtown Odell.
The bazaar features free hot drinks; soup, pie and ice cream will also be available for purchase. Find a variety of baked goods, including cookie plates and caramel corn, as well as table runners, scrubbers, decorations and more. Handicap accessible.
Spirit of Grace hosts craft, bake sale
Spirit of Grace Church, 1140 Tucker Road, hosts its annual Happy Hands Christmas Craft and Bake Sale on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shoppers will find baked goods — and cream puffs — plus a variety of handcrafted gift items.
St. Mark’s Holiday Bazaar Dec. 7
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 11th and Eugene streets, will hold a Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gifts for all ages, including a special men’s table, children’s table, pet table, holiday décor, baked goods and stocking stuffers.
