St. Mary’s Catholic Church Altar Society hosts the annual Ham Dinner and Bazaar on Sunday, Nov. 17. Dinner, which includes homemade pie for dessert, is from 3-6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for children under 12. The bazaar runs from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features a bake sale, “country store,” silent auction, can raffle and “big” raffle that includes a Kindle Fire, dinner at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn and $200 of Rosauers scrip. You do not need to be present to win. The church is located at 1501 Belmont.
Spirit of Grace hosts craft, bake sale
Spirit of Grace Church, 1140 Tucker Road, hosts its annual Happy Hands Christmas Craft and Bake Sale on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shoppers will find baked goods — and cream puffs — plus a variety of handcrafted gift items.
Valley Christian hosts annual holiday sale
Hood River Valley Christian, 975 Indian Creek Road, hosts its annual Christmas Décor an More sale Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds go to Valley Christian Women’s Fellowship ministries.
The lobby will host local artisans and feature handmade gifts; baked goods by women of the church will be available in the Vista Room.
St. Mark’s Holiday Bazaar Dec. 7
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 11th and Eugene streets, will hold a Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gifts for all ages, including a special men’s table, children’s table, pet table, holiday décor, baked goods and stocking stuffers.
