Sheppard of Valley hosts August VBS
Sheppard of the Valley Bible Church, 1631 Eighth St., will host a free vacation bible school Aug. 5-9 for kids ages 5-12 from 1-3:30 p.m. The event will feature games, Bible lessons, songs, memory verses, prizes, snacks and activities. For more information call Alice Ellen Haynes at 541-400-0084 or the church at 541-386-4421.
St. Marks holds free clothes for kids event
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River, will hold a free clothes for kids event on Friday, Aug. 16 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome.
Those wishing to donate clean, gently used items such as clothing, backpacks and shoes can do so by dropping them off at the church. All items must be washed or cleaned prior to donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.