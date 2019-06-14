Annual rummage sale June 20-22
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, holds its annual three-day rummage sale June 20-22. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Rooms include the nearly new room, books, women’s, men’s and children’s, and miscellaneous. For more information, call the church office at 541-386-3373.
Keepers of the Faith June 29
Keepers of the Faith will perform at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, on Saturday, June 29 beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and light refreshments will be served.
According to a press release, the group is made of five vocalists “who love to serve God with their talents of singing.
“Keepers of the Faith is probably the most diverse Southern Gospel Quartet you’ll ever meet,” continues the press release. The group has been in ministry for more than 15 years, started out as a prison ministry team that would “visit brothers and sisters locked and shunned from society. Their roots also consist of visiting hospitals and singing for every room that would want the uplifting of good old harmony singing … The Keepers of the Faith Ministry sing, preach and, most importantly, live the Gospel of the Jesus Christ. It is their prayer and hope that you see the reflection of Christ within every aspect of their ministry.”
VBS at Wy’east Community Church
A summer kids’ event, “Roar VBS,” will be hosted at Wy’east Community Church July 8-12 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is free.
“Kids discover that God is good even when life gets wild!” said a press release. “Kids experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out sciencey-fun gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings.”
Each day concludes with a Safari Celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned, said the press release. Family members and friends are encouraged to join this special time at 11:30 a.m. The event is for kids ages 5-12. Preregister at myvbs.org/wyeast or call 541-993-6777 or 541-354-1063.
Immanuel Lutheran VBS starts June 24
Immanuel Church, Ninth and State streets, invites all children, kindergarten through fifth grade, to a week of “Kingdom Rock — Where God’s Love is Rock Solid!”
This free week of fun, games, crafts, songs, treats, dramas, faith lessons and surprises happens from 9 a.m. to noon from June 24-28. The kids will also learn how to share God’s love through a food collection competition all week long for FISH food banks.
Register now at www.ImmanuelHR.org as space is limited.
Send church news to Trisha Walker, twalker@hoodrivernews.com or 541-386-1234 ext. 107.
