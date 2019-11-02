Valley Christian hosts annual holiday sale
It is a great feeling to deck the halls early and be ready for Christmas ahead of time. Plan now to shop at the annual Pre-Christmas Sale at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Fellowship Hall, located inside the front doors, will be filled with “gently used” ornaments, wreaths, lights, decorations, Santas, snowmen, angels, candles, ceramics, sweaters, coats, hats and gloves and more.
Every dollar spent goes directly to Valley Christian Women’s Fellowship ministries, whose members volunteer on a regular basis to support the thrift store, charitable organizations, and ministries in our communities and beyond.
The Narthex (lobby) of the church will host local artisans and their handmade gifts, and the sale of baked goods prepared by the women of the church will be available in the Vista Room.
Ham Dinner at St. Mary’s Nov. 17
St. Mary’s Catholic Church Altar Society hosts the annual Ham Dinner and Bazaar on Sunday, Nov. 17. Dinner, which includes homemade pie for dessert, is from 3-6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for children under 12.
The bazaar runs from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features a bake sale, “country store,” silent auction, can raffle and “big” raffle that includes a Kindle Fire, dinner at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn and $200 of Rosauers scrip. You do not need to be present to win.
The church is located at 1501 Belmont.
Spirit of Grace hosts craft, bake sale
Spirit of Grace Church, 1140 Tucker Road, hosts its annual Happy Hands Christmas Craft and Bake Sale on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shoppers will find baked goods — and cream puffs — plus a variety of handcrafted gift items.
St. Mark’s Holiday Bazaar Dec. 7
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 11th and Eugene streets, will hold a Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gifts for all ages, including a special men’s table, children’s table, pet table, holiday décor, baked goods and stocking stuffers.
