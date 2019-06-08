VBS at Wy’east Community Church
A summer kids’ event, “Roar VBS,” will be hosted at Wy’east Community Church July 8-12 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is free.
“Kids discover that God is good even when life gets wild!” said a press release. “Kids experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out sciencey-fun gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings.”
Each day concludes with a Safari Celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned, said the press release. Family members and friends are encouraged to join this special time at 11:30 a.m. The event is for kids ages 5-12. Preregister at myvbs.org/wyeast or call 541-993-6777 or 541-354-1063.
“This event is part of our Sunday School program for elementary kids each Sunday at 10 a.m.,” said the press release. “Pastor Tim Willis says, ‘Kids experience powerful connections between scripture and everyday life by engaging in a fun, hands-on experience every week that gets them excited about learning about God.’”
Immanuel Lutheran VBS starts June 24
Immanuel Church, Ninth and State streets, invites all children, Kindergarten through fifth grade, to a week of “Kingdom Rock — Where God’s Love is Rock Solid!”
This free week of fun, games, crafts, songs, treats, dramas, faith lessons and surprises happens from 9 a.m. to noon from June 24-28. The kids will also learn how to share God’s love through a food collection competition all week long for FISH food banks.
Register now at www.ImmanuelHR.org as space is limited.
Send VBS information to Trisha Walker, twalker@hoodrivernews.com or 541-386-1234 ext. 107.
