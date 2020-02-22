St. Mary’s Ash Wednesday schedule
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, will hold Ash Wednesday services on Feb. 26 as follows:
7:30 a.m., bilingual
10 a.m., Liturgy of the Word with distribution of ashes, English
12:10 p.m., bilingual
5 p.m., Liturgia de la Palabra con distribución de ceniza, Spanish
7 p.m., Spanish
Lent events at Riverside
Riverside Church invites community members to two special events:
Feb. 25 at 6 p.m., a team of Riverside chefs will provide a Fat Tuesday New Orleans-style dinner featuring jambalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice, and Muffaletta sandwiches. Bring your own beverage. A donation of $15 per person is requested to support Riverside’s community kitchen fund.
Feb. 26 at noon, Riverside will hold an Ash Wednesday service to mark the beginning of 40-day Lent. In addition to prayer, reflection and song, participants will be invited to receive the mark of ashes.
Riverside, United Church of Christ is at Fourth and State streets; call 541-386-1412.
St. Mark’s hosts pancake supper
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., will host its annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 5-7 p.m. There is a suggested $5 donation.
The church will also hold Ash Wednesday services on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at noon and 7 p.m.
