UCC hosts ‘Borders and Belonging’ Sunday
Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ invites community members to explore issues of borders, immigration and spirituality on June 30.
Patrick Rawson, local educator, social worker and author, will share reflections on his recent volunteer work near the U.S.-Mexico border at Riverside’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. An in-depth discussion with Rawson will follow the service.
“With stories of detention, deportation and raids once again dominating the news, we are blessed by the opportunity to hear from someone with a deeply personal and spiritual perspective,” said Riverside’s pastor Rev. Vicky Stifter.
Riverside Church, an “Immigrant Welcoming Congregation” is located at 4th and State streets in Hood River. For additional information contact the church office at 541-386-1412 or riversideucc.com.
‘In the Wild’ VBS offered at River of Life
River of Life Assembly invites your kids to throw on their camera straps and buckle their seat belts for Amazing Encounters with Jesus.
Vacation Bible School 2019 goes on a wild adventure—with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles. As you seek out exotic animals, you’ll also find snapshots of real-life encounters with Jesus in Scripture. There’ll be fun, music, games, prizes, God’s story, and a snack provided (allergies considered).
The program is free for all kids going into Kindergarten to sixth grades. Schedule is Monday – Friday, July 15-19, 9 a.m. to noon.
River of Life Assembly is located at 979 Tucker Road. Volunteers have been trained, screened and background checked. Register online at: rolahr.org/vbs.
Flag Ceremony June 29 in Parkdale
All military personnel and first responders are invited to a service of dedication and flag raising ceremony being held in their honor and in remembrance of those who have served in the past. The community is welcome to attend and show their support of the dedication shown by these individuals.
The program will be held Saturday, June 29 at 2 p.m. at Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Drive in Parkdale.
Refreshments will be served following the program, giving the community the opportunity to visit with and thank these amazing people who serve them, continued the press release.
Provision for the flagpole and plaque was given by members of the Parkdale Community Church, many of whom served in the military or as first responders, or who had family members serve. The flagpole was given by Bud and Judy Lacey.
Keepers of the Faith perform June 29
Keepers of the Faith will perform at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, on Saturday, June 29 beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and light refreshments will be served.
According to a press release, the group is made of five vocalists “who love to serve God with their talents of singing.”
‘Roar VBS’ at Wy’east Community Church
A summer kids’ event, “Roar VBS,” will be hosted at Wy’east Community Church July 8-12 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is free.
Each day concludes with a Safari Celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned, said the press release. Family members and friends are encouraged to join this special time at 11:30 a.m. The event is for kids ages 5-12. Preregister at myvbs.org/wyeast or call 541-993-6777 or 541-354-1063.
Send church news to Trisha Walker, twalker@hoodrivernews.com or 541-386-1234 ext. 107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.