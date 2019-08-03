An offering to help those in need will be part of the annual “Worship in the Park” service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Jackson Park.
The community is welcome to attend. An offering is planned, with proceeds going to Hood River FISH food banks.
“The congregations associated with the Columbia Gorge Fellowship of Churches are coming together along with any and all community members to worship and thank God for His love and grace for all who dwell in the Columbia Gorge,” said Pastor Jeff Mueller of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
River of Life Assembly worship team will lead the service.
“There will be powerful songs of praise led by a local worship band, an inspiring message will be given by one of the local pastors, and the gathered offering is going directly to the FISH Food Bank to assist in providing food for our community families,” Mueller said.
Pastor Mark Willems of Parkdale Congregational Church will introduce a speaker from FISH Food Bank.
Giving the message, “God in our City,” will be Pastor Mark Hoeffner of White Salmon Baptist.
Congregants should bring chairs or blankets.
