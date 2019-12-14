A6 HRVHS speech debate WILD CJ Thorpjpeg.jpg

Hood River Valley High School senior CJ Thorp, pictured, won first place in Congressional Debate at the Cleveland High School Holiday Edgy Debate tournament held Dec. 6-7 in Portland. Eight other HRVHS debaters competed, including senior Zach Marble, who competed in Public Forum debate and Open SPAR debate. The team also sent 19 competitors to the Clackamas High School Holiday Edge Tournament on Dec. 7. Competing against 38 teams from two states, four students made it to the final round of competition in their events: Audrey Schlemmer in Dramatic Interpretation, Jazmin Contreras in Open Program Oral Interpretation(POI), Anais Larios-Maldonado in Novice Prose and Sadie Smith in Novice Informative. Lelu Branch was the top Novice speaker in Open POI and Arden Reid qualified for the semi-final round in Novice Impromptu.

