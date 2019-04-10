May Street Parent Teacher Organization hosts the Teddy Webber Scholarship Dinner and Student Art Auction Thursday, April 11 from 4:30-7 p.m.
The 22nd annual event will be the last one in the current building, which is being replaced and will be torn down this summer.
Tour the school and admire varied student art work, and enjoy live music, $1 activities including a cake walk, hair tinsel, face painting and a caricature artist, and dine on chili and cinnamon rolls.
Dinner is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and is free, though the suggested donation is $6 adults and $4 children.
The Siebert-Faaborg family created a historic quilt made from May Street t-shirts to be auctioned off during the evening.
Jeff and Nicole Siebert-Faaborg’s daughter, Josie, is a third-grader at May Street.
