On April 6, the Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate team hosted the OSAA District 9 State Qualifier tournament. Teams from Cove Charter School, Pine Eagle Charter School and Pendleton High School competed with HRVHS to represent District 9 at the State Tournament, which will be held at Western Oregon University on April 18-20.
Hood River defended its place as the District Champion and qualified 16 team members to the state meet, including seniors Sarah Wang and Emily Mitchell, who qualified for state for the fourth time: Wang in Extemporaneous Speaking and Mitchell in Dramatic Interpretation and Duo Interpretation with partner, junior Audrey Schlemmer.
Schlemmer also qualified in Dramatic Interpretation. Other juniors who qualified were Erick Lizama in After Dinner Speaking, and Maggie Bertrand in Duo Interpretation with partner, sophomore Jacob Kaplan. Grace Skakel qualified in Informative Speaking, Lillie Tomlinson in Original Oratory, Camille Buschauer in Program Oral Interpretation, Ellen Sova in Prose Reading, Izzy Brennan in Radio Commentary, and CJ Thorp and Zachary Marble in Congressional Debate.
Max Spears qualified in Humorous Interpretation, and Kaplan in Poetry. Freshman Jazmin Contreras qualified in Program Oral Interpretation. Kaelen Kenna qualified in Radio Commentary. Also competing and reaching Finals in their events were junior Nazareth Chavarria, Prose Reading, freshmen Fiona Larsen-Tesky and Maya Corcoran, Poetry Reading.
Freshman Anne Johnson additionally competed in Prose Reading.
