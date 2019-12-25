Columbia Center for the Arts announces a request for applications for its February 2020 Teen Poetry Slam, supported by a grant from the Herbert A. Templeton Foundation.
The center seeks poetry submissions from teens Gorge-wide to participate in a three-day poetry workshop and performance Feb. 22, 23 and 29, with a performance on Feb. 29.
Gorge youth ages 14-18 are invited to submit poetry to CCA’s 2020 Teen Poetry Project.
Judges will read all submissions and 12 poets will be selected to participate in the Poetry Project. Selected poets will be notified Jan. 24 and will win entry to a poetry workshop intensive, where they will learn to hone their craft and perform poetry for an audience.
Contest rules
Contest submissions may be poems of up to 30 lines on any topic. Contest deadline is Jan. 20. Selected poets must be available to participate in workshops on Feb. 22, 23, and 29.
The Poetry Project is committed to serving poets of all income levels and can help with transportation if a selected poet needs support.
For details on how to apply, email director@columbiaarts.org.
Prizes awarded
The first place winner will receive $100 cash and publication in Columbia Gorge Community College’s literary magazine.
The second place winner gets $75 cash, and third place gets $50 cash.
All selected poets will receive a $25 gift card to their local independent bookstore.
