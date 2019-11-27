Hood River could be in for a white Thanksgiving.
Very low temperatures are expected this week through Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service, and there is a high likelihood of snow both on the mountain and at river-level.
The National Weather Service has high confidence in forecasts predicting 5-15 degree temperatures across Hood River Valley mid to late this week, according to Hood River County Emergency Manager Barb Ayers. Residents should prepare for very cold temperatures.
Snow level here Tuesday (tomorrow) at mountain and higher elevations (2-6 inches possible) and lowering to river level by tomorrow night (trace to 2-inches of snow) expected — but they have moderate forecast confidence in the low elevation snow.
Cascade Mountains and upper valley should expect significant wind, snow and low temperatures. The mountain and higher elevations could see 2-6 inches of snow Tuesday, lowering to river-level by Wednesday night — though snow levels are forecast at trace to 2-inches at the lower elevation.
Residents are also asked to consider the impacts of cold temperatures, such as frozen pipes, impacts to people and animals, and all forms of travel, including walking.
“We will keep you posted this week as the weather unfolds,” Ayers said.
Much of Oregon will see impacts of this if you plan holiday travel, said Ayers.
Little to no impacts are forecast for the Oregon coast, southwest Wasington and the northern half of the Willamette Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is forecast across the Oregon Cascades Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday, and light low-elevation snow is expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday in the southern Willamette Valley.
For the latest forecast updates, visit www.weather.gov/portland.
For more information, contact Barb Ayers at 541-386-1213, or barbara.ayers@co.hood-river.or.us.
