The Columbia Center for the Arts honored its team of volunteers recently at an event to celebrate “the dedication and passion that the team brings to the center throughout the year,” said a CCA press release. During the Holiday Show, board members, staff and volunteers shared a dinner provided by Double Mountain Brewery. Cider provided by Slopeswell Cider Company rounded out the menu.
To commemorate the shared contribution that supports each CCA event and exhibit opening, the team got together in the CCA Studio to create a collaborative collage. Local artist Jordan Kim guided attendees in creating a joyous work of art that reflects the people and events that make CCA the valuable community arts center that it is. The collage will have a permanent home at CCA.
“As a non-profit organization, CCA is grateful for the donation of time and effort contributed by its volunteers,” said a press release.
Those interested in voluneering should complete a volunteer form at columbiaarts.org or email events@columbiaarts.org.
