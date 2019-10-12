Columbia Center for the Arts is offering a series of events and performances featuring a blend of Spanish and English language and cultural traditions. The program is made possible by a grant from the Kinsman Foundation. All events are free and open to the public (see sidebar).
The program’s goal is to support CCA’s ongoing mission of honoring the diversity in the Gorge by providing access to theater and arts programming for artists, performers and audiences from all cultural backgrounds, said a press release.
Through programs such as this, CCA provides opportunities for the community to feel welcome in the center and for the community to share in programming brought to locations within the community.
This program includes performances for school groups and families, both at CCA and in community schools.
The program’s goal is to support CCA’s ongoing mission of honoring the diversity in the Gorge by providing access to theater and arts programming for artists, performers and audiences from all cultural backgrounds, said a press release.
Through programs such as this, CCA provides opportunities for the community to feel welcome in the center and for the community to share in programming brought to locations within the community.
This program includes performances for school groups and families, both at CCA and in community schools.
Will Hornyak, Pacific Northwest storyteller, will tell the tale, “The Adventures of Little Half-Chicken and Other Un-likely Heroes,” along with other folktales and participation stories. Radio Tierra will record this performance for future broadcast.
Pegasus Puppet Theater of Portland will perform the Venezuelan story, “The Vain Little Mouse,” for school groups at CCA and Mosier School on Oct. 18 and for the public at an evening show at Mid Valley Elementary School on Oct. 19.
The Day of the Dead Celebration on Oct. 26 will feature the creation of an altar; decoration/craft making in the CCA Studio; traditional foods including tamales, bread and fruit; and a performance by Mariachi de Hood River from Hood River Middle School. This event benefits from collaboration with the Hood River Library.
Pegasus Puppet Theater of Portland will perform the Venezuelan story, “The Vain Little Mouse,” for school groups at CCA and Mosier School on Oct. 18 and for the public at an evening show at Mid Valley Elementary School on Oct. 19.
The Day of the Dead Celebration on Oct. 26 will feature the creation of an altar; decoration/craft making in the CCA Studio; traditional foods including tamales, bread and fruit; and a performance by Mariachi de Hood River from Hood River Middle School. This event benefits from collaboration with the Hood River Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.