Historian Susan Buce will speak on The Dalles’ Umatilla House on March 13 at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.
During the days when Dalles City was a bustling new town in the Wild West, the Umatilla House was the best known landmark in the Columbia River Gorge, said a press release.
Known as the most famous hotel north of San Francisco and west of Minneapolis, the Umatilla House was a popular meeting place for folks both famous and infamous. With the railroad at the front door and the steamboat dock at the back, the Umatilla House was a welcome sight for travelers, far and wide.
“The proprietors, Nicholas Sinnott and Daniel Handley, were a pair of Irish immigrants who kept the hotel going regardless of fires and floods, serving up to 1,500 meals a day, and 300 guests a night,” said a press release. “Gone but not forgotten, learn why the Umatilla House still holds a special place in the history of The Dalles.”
Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $19; the 7 p.m. program only is $5.
Buce is self-taught historian who loves history of the early years of The Dalles and the people who made their mark in the history of the Columbia Gorge. Now as the registrar at the Discovery Center, she has a unique chance to explore local history in depth.
The evening’s dinner of apple cider and caramelized onion braised beef and trimmings is offered by Rooted in the Gorge, which is now open in the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. For details and tickets, visit www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.