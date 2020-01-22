Speakers, classes and a potluck highlighted Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance Monday at Riverside Community Church. Gorge Ecumenical Ministries and the Somos Uno (We are one) organization organized the event. Todd Dierker of The Next Door Inc., led about 30 people in a discussion of allyship — working with marginalized groups for the mutual good — in which he asked the mostly-Caucasian group to allow themselves to have their sense of white privilege challenged. “Today will be about raising the questions, not finding answers,” he said.
See the Jan. 25 edition for more coverage of the MLK Day events.
Hood River Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with The Next Door Inc. holds a workshop on Diversity Training, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hampton Inn and Suites.
The event is co-sponsored by BBSI, Solstice Wood Fire Pizza, and Hampton Inn and Suites. This program will explore the topics of diversity, equity and privilege. The goal is to bring individuals together who are different from others, and teach them how to work together effectively, according to a Chamber press release.
Refreshments will be provided. RSVP to maryellen@hoodriver.org. The event is free for Chamber members, $75 for non members.
