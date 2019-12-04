Diana Beterbide and friends put on an annual concert to raise money for local animal welfare organizations.
This year’s concert, Festival of Feathers, will be on Dec. 5 at Riverside Community Church beginning at 7 p.m.
The name reflects that proceeds will go to the Rowena Wildlife Clinic, which takes in injured and sick wildlife for treatment and rehabilitation. They treat all manner of wild creatures in need of help, with the goal of eventual release back into the wild. Beth Hogan from the center will be available to answer questions.
Dr. Jean Cypher is the veterinarian who treats the animals and the clinic funds come through generous private donors.
This year’s concert includes a cellist, a violinist, two singers, hand chimes, two flutists, the Riverside Community Church chancel choir, some piano music, a bassoon, an oboe and more.
Forty-five donors have pledged sponsorship to this event, and tickets are available at the door. Adults are $20 and children are $5. “Well-behaved dogs are allowed to join us,” said Beterbide, who has experience with these things, according to a press release.
Holiday snacks will be available after the concert. Riverside is located at Fourth and State streets. Performers include Nicole Becerra (also flute) and Beterbide; cello, Michelle Edwards; violin, Chari Bickford; vocalists, soprano Maren Euwer and alto Miyana Robertson; bassoon, Trevor Collins; oboe, Tyler Collins; hand chimes and percussion instruments, Jacob Kaplan, Zayd Ziada and Dae Dahlquist.
Also at Riverside this season, noon Advent concerts Fridays starting Dec. 6; see page A1 for details.
