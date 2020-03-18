The Confluence Story gathering event on March 18, in collaboration with the Sense of Place Lecture Series, has been postponed to a date to be announced, due to coronavirus concerns, according to an emailed statement from Confluence Project Executive Director Colin Fogarty. Purchased tickets are valid for the rescheduled event.
Also postponed are the April 11 Confluence gathering at Whitman College and the April 25 Design Week hike at Sandy River delta in Troutdale.
In a press release, Fogarty issued this statement: “Like many of you, we at Confluence have been closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation across the globe and in our communities in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“We had hoped that our relatively small cultural gatherings could be spared from the tidal wave of cancellations and postponements we are all seeing. But circumstances have changed so rapidly and we have heard concern from some of our event participants. The last thing we want is to put anyone at risk.”
Fogarty added, “We remain hopeful that our Earth Day Work Party at the Confluence Land Bridge in Vancouver will still go on as planned on Saturday, April 18. But in collaboration with our partners, we will make that call as the date nears.”
