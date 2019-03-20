If you own or manage a business that’s related in any way to the equine industry, or if you own a horse (or not), please come to the Hood River Saddle Club (HRSC) on Tuesday, April 2 for an opportunity to connect with others in the industry across the state.
The mission of the Oregon Horse Council is to connect, strengthen and represent the Oregon equine industry statewide, which includes any and all horse-related businesses from feed stores, trainers, farriers, pasture consultation, barns, saddlery, horse sales and boarding to veterinarians, chiropractors, massage therapists, youth camps and many more.
At the same time, they strive to generate new equine-related tourism dollars and serve as a resource so that any business owner, horse owner or other interested party can use the OHC as an important business resource.
On April 2, HRSC welcomes guest speaker Brandi Ebner, executive director of the Oregon Horse Council (OHC) from Prineville, who will provide an overview of the OHC and the many new programs and initiatives underway for 2019.
With 10 years of success behind them, the OHC is venturing into more education and advocacy, and is expanding connections in working for the greater equine industry of Oregon. They publish a comprehensive Oregon Horse Directory that covers, from A to Z, all things equine. The OHC also represents Oregon on the American Horse Council and State Coalition of Horse Councils.
The evening will begin with a 6 p.m. pizza supper at the clubhouse (corner of Country Club and Belmont), provided by the HRSC. Ebner’s overview starts at 6:30 p.m. HRSC welcomes interested folks from throughout the Gorge and looks forward to a valuable experience for all.
