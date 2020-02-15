The members of the Cooper Spur Alpine Team freeride program have been busy competing in the Mt. Hood Series.
Martin Luther King Jr. weekend had athletes competing in skier cross, rail jam and slopestyle events. In the skier cross for boys ages 10-11, Nathan Einarson finished on top of the podium taking gold. In the boys 12-13 group CSAT freeriders, Anders Chapman achieved a podium finish and took first place while Kegan Lockwood finished close in fifth.
In the boys 14-15 age group, Thorsen Welch finished strong in first. The following day consisted of the rail jam competition where athletes Lockwood and Chapman finished second and third respectively for the 12-13 boys age group. Welch came in fifth in the 14-22 boys age group.
Timberline hosted the slopestyle competition on Jan. 20, where the podium saw Lockwood in first and Chapman in third.
The team traveled north to Stevens Pass on Jan. 26 for both slopestyle and rail jam events. In the boys 12-13 age group, Cooper Spur athletes controlled the podium with Chapman and Lockwood in first and second, respectively.
Jack-Jack Burton took fifth for both slopestyle as well as the rail jam. Welch came in first place for both slopestyle and the rail jam in the 14-22 age group.
More recently, the Cooper Spur athletes traveled to Mount Bachelor to compete in the Dual Hood halfpipe and slopestyle competitions on Feb. 8-9. Halfpipe was rescheduled due to weather.
Lockwood took the podium in first place for the 12-13 boys slopestyle, Chapman finished in fourth and Burton in fifth. The 12-13-year-old boys second slopestyle event had Chapman in first, Lockwood in second and Burton in fifth. In the 10-11 boys age group, Hudson Douglas took second place podium spot for slopestyle.
This weekend, the team competes in the Mt. Hood Series with skiercross on Saturday, halfpipe on Sunday, and slopestyle on Monday. This is the last event before the team waits for final rankings and a hopeful invitation for the chance to compete at nationals.
