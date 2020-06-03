Posted is a press release from the Hood River County Public Works Department" "The County Public Works Department will be performing work on portions of Country Club Road beginning Monday, June 8 between Post Canyon Drive and Barrett Drive. Work will include constructing a pavement overlay on the northbound lane the week of June 8 thru June 12 and on the southbound lane the week of June 15 thru June 19. During the two-week schedule different portions of Country Club Road will be closed and traffic will be detoured. Local access for residents will be permitted by flaggers. Drivers and cyclists are reminded to be cautious around work zones and to follow all traffic signs. Pedestrians and cyclists are subject to the same laws as vehicles and may be cited for illegally entering an active work zone. For more information, please visit the Hood River County Public Works website, or call 541-386-2616."
