Oregon Association of County Engineers and Surveyors (OACES), an affiliate of Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) presented awards recognizing outstanding performance by county engineers and surveyors at its fall conference in Bend, Oct. 20-21.
The road official of the year was awarded to Mikel Diwan, public works director for Hood River County, according to an OACES press release.
In nominating Diwan, fellow road official Chris Doty stated, “Mikel has represented OACES members’ concerns exceptionally well participating in numerous outside committees and work groups. He continues to ask the tough questions for OACES, pushing their interests when interacting with state, national, and local agencies. He is a great listener and has championed the efforts of others and their needs despite their agency’s size or budget, all doing so with staffing shortages and retirements.”
Bradley Cross, county surveyor for Wasco and Hood River counties was selected as surveyor of the year.
John Waffenschmidt, Lincoln County surveyor and OACES vice president commented on Cross’ nomination, “Brad is actively engaged in our online discussions, providing both interesting questions as well as thought out answers to problems many surveyors have experienced. He has volunteered to make presentations at conferences and has represented the surveyor field at the AOC County College for new commissioners.”
Forty years ago, OACES created the awards ceremony to provide recognition for exceptional work in the fields of engineering and surveying in county government. OACES has continued this tradition each year following, recognizing three areas of performance through awards for road official of the year, surveyor of the year, and merit. Award recipients are nominated by their peers. Nominations are then reviewed and voted on by the OACES board and awarded during the fall conference.
Elections were held for OACES board positions and a representative to the AOC board. The following were elected to the OACES board:
- President, John Waffenschmidt, surveyor, Lincoln County
- Vice President, Mike Bezner, assistant director of transportation, Clackamas County
- Secretary–Treasurer Bradley Cross, surveyor, Wasco and Hood River counties
- Board Member, Tom Fellows, public works director, Umatilla County
- Board Member, Don Russell, county commissioner, Morrow County
- Past President, Chris Doty, public works director, Deschutes County
- OACES representative to the AOC board, John Vial, director of roads and parks, Jackson County
- Scott Young, surveyor, Washington County
Young joins the board as a new board member for the surveyor division.
The 2020 OACES board, elected at the conference expressed gratitude and congratulations to the award recipients for their contributions and successes.
