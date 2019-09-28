The fundraiser raises money each year for Church World Service, which provides hunger-fighting projects around the world, as well as supports local foodbanks FISH in Hood River County and Washington Gorge Action Program in Klickitat County. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds go to FISH and WGAP, with the remainder to Church World Service.
CROP Walk raises funds to fight hunger
More than 70 community members participated in the Sept. 21 CROP Hunger Walk, with White Salmon United Methodist Church winning the annual Golden Sneaker award for the most walkers participating in their group — 22.
Late donations are still coming in and will be accepted through Oct. 11. Drop off or send to Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, OR 97031; make checks payable to CWS CROP Walk, attention Kathy Holmson.
