On June 8, the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum will be commemorating the 75th anniversary of the European D-Day invasion during World War II.
More than 160,000 Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, making this event not only the largest amphibious military operation in history, but also marking it as a decisive turning point during World War II, said a WAAAM press release.
Of these troops, several were from the local Stevenson family. Their history will be shared by family historian David Graham starting at 10 a.m. and continuing every half hour through the day until 2 p.m.
“In conjunction with the history talks, WAAAM will have several of its World War II and contemporaneous vehicles out flying and driving between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to help visitors appreciate this dynamic part of our history,” said the press release.
All World War II veterans will receive complimentary admission to WAAAM during the June 8 D-Day Commemoration Second Saturday event.
