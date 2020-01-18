The Dalles Dam Visitor Center will host its 10th annual Eagle Watch Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this Eagle Watch event, the visitor center will be open for live raptor presentations, provided by the U.S. Forest Service, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Rowena Wildlife Clinic. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to bring their own scopes and binoculars; there will be a limited number available for use. This event is free and accessible to those with disabilities. The Dalles Dam Visitor Center is located off exit 87 of I-84, traveling east on Bret Clodfelter Way. Inclement weather may cause the event to be rescheduled. For more information, contact The Dalles Lock & Dam Ranger Office at 541-506-8475 or visit www.nwp.usace.army.mil/Locations/Columbia-River/The-Dalles.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Winter Storm Warning in effect 4 p.m. Friday until 2 p.m. Saturday
- ‘Would you like a straw?’: New Oregon law restricting single-use plastic straws in full effect as of Jan. 1
- TOUGH ‘D’ AGAINST ‘C’: Volleyball player and Hood River native Rebecca Johnston, now at Whitman, conquers cancer with determination to study medicine
- Cancellations and Closures for Jan. 14
- Death Notices, Jan. 15 edition: Richard Hamilton, Dennis Carter, Larry Smith and Donna Okimoto
- Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting at 2 p.m.
- HR student heads to Davos for ‘Arctic Basecamp’ leadership
- Ferment Brewing Company taps into running community
- An interview with Superintendent Sara Hahn-Huston: ‘It’s been really exciting to see the culture of collectivity and community’: Part 2 of 2
- Forecast: Snow and cold temps
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Elks announce November Students of the Month
- SHERIFF LOG: Dec. 31 to Jan. 14
- The Ale List: With Ol’ Greg, Double starts experimental IPA series
- Dalles Dam hosts Eagle Watch
- Here are activities to do and places to go for Monday holiday
- Oregon, Japan students wrestle with friendship
- 83 cents or 78 cents?: County commission discusses public safety levy rate
- Energy Trust of Oregon’s tips to keep your home warm during wintry weather
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.