A10 eagle watch, datnoff.jpg

Eagle sightings like this are possible at The Dalles Dam. For a close-up view such as this one by Stephen Datnoff, bring scopes or binoculars if you have them; some will be available for use.

 Stephen Datnoff

The Dalles Dam Visitor Center will host its 10th annual Eagle Watch Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this Eagle Watch event, the visitor center will be open for live raptor presentations, provided by the U.S. Forest Service, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Rowena Wildlife Clinic. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to bring their own scopes and binoculars; there will be a limited number available for use. This event is free and accessible to those with disabilities. The Dalles Dam Visitor Center is located off exit 87 of I-84, traveling east on Bret Clodfelter Way. Inclement weather may cause the event to be rescheduled. For more information, contact The Dalles Lock & Dam Ranger Office at 541-506-8475 or visit www.nwp.usace.army.mil/Locations/Columbia-River/The-Dalles.

