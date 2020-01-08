Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association (MCCCA) hosts the seventh annual Dancing With The Gorge Stars competition. Six local Gorge Stars will compete for community members’ votes at this mid-winter fund raiser for MCCCA.
Like the reality TV dance show, contestants learn a dance routine prior to show time. “But in this show, the competitors are friends and neighbors from the Gorge,” said a press release. “Paired with a professional dancer from the Utah Ballroom Dance Co., they get one week to learn and perfect their routines before performing on stage before a live audience. Video highlights of the rehearsals are shown during the event to showcase how far each contestant has come in just one week.”
This year’s contestants include a doctor, an art director, a preschool teacher, a real estate broker, a pastor and a “madame.” To learn more about each contestant, go to Facebook or visit www.mccca.info.
A judging-panel of three locals score each couple after their individual performances.
During intermission, the audience cast their votes which are combined with the judges’ scores and tallied to determine who wins the mirror ball trophy.
The second half of the show is a performance of the Utah Ballroom Dance Co. with a professional showcase featuring a variety of choreographed and technical dancing.
This annual fundraiser has become a popular community event, selling out every year., said the press release.
Tickets are $20 in advance. They are available at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce, Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, or online at www.mccca.info. They will also be available at the door for $25.
The Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association (MCCCA) is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization which has brought outstanding, on-stage entertainment to the Mid-Columbia area since the 1930s, said the press release, and their mission is to bring artists and audiences together at affordable prices.
MCCCA is one of approximately 400 other community concert associations in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.