Dani Annala has been hired as the new Oregon State University Extension Service 4-H program coordinator in Hood River County.
Annala, who started on Jan. 6, is responsible for the management, oversight and leadership of the 4-H Youth Development program in the county. She was previously the 4-H program coordinator and county leader from December 2010 to July 2015.
“I’m excited to return to lead Extension 4-H in Hood River County,” Annala said.
“Being the 4-H program coordinator here for four and a half years was one of the most enjoyable and meaningful positions I’ve held.”
Annala has a variety of experience in the Columbia Gorge: She spent the last 18 months as food safety coordinator for the Diamond Fruit Company in Odell; and prior to that, she was a relationship manager and branch manager for Northwest Farm Credit Services in The Dalles.
She has been involved in several local, state and national organizations, including the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents, Oregon 4-H Foundation, OSU Extension Association, the Hood River Valley FFA Alumni Association and the Mid-Columbia Junior Livestock Show.
Annala holds two degrees from OSU: A bachelor’s in agricultural business management/general agriculture and a master’s in agriculture education.
“With more than 6 million members, 4-H is the largest out-of-school youth program in the United States,” said an OSU press release. “4-H empowers young people with hands-on learning experiences to help them grow and thrive. By creating a safe and welcoming environment, young people develop the skills needed to make a positive impact on the world around them.”
