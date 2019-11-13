This is how fellow Gorge Delta Kappa member B.G. Brackman described it in an email:
The “K9’s” close game with the Royals, answering the last question was like a moment attempting a Hail Mary with three seconds remaining. The winners of the rivalry challenge was the “Royals;” however, their Christmas trimmings garb is missing. The “K-9s,” perhaps may know. The two opposing teams comprised ESA Chapter members throughout Oregon.
Carolyn Warren, a female veteran and ESA Roseburg chapter member, was honored with a plaque at the Leadership Meeting in appreciation for her service. Warren was in the Air Force, 1983-1987, stationed at Ramstein Air Base, West Germany. She achieved rank of Sergeant E-4, maintained records for testing/calibration/repair equipment for aircrafts. She recalls one of her highpoints during her career while on the “flight line” when Air Force One landed, was in the presents of President Reagan, Commander in Chief.
A highlight at The Veterans Home in The Dalles was a recent carnival themed Hawaiian luau, including individual pictures. Delta Kappa has been active in projects i.e., Adopt A Soldier, raising funds to train dogs, in assisting returning Veterans with PTSD.
Arthur is two-year chapter president of Delta Kappa and eight-year membership chair and Hope for Heroes State Chair.
Sanguras, a 40-year member of the organization, is the current second Vice President State Board, chapter leadership positions.
Delta Kappa a 50-year chapter. Members that shore up chapter as leaders include Rhen Adamson, B.G. Brackman, Melanie Burns, Charlotte DeHart, Kathy Hines, Martha Hoskins, Penny Phelps, Trish Rogan, Vicki Simpson, Dorothy Stearns and Beth Wright.
Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) of Hood River Delta Kappa chapter through the support of the community for 50 years have made a difference helping many children, veterans, cancer victims through National and local service projects such as St. Jude Children Research Hospital, Special Olympics and local scholarships.
