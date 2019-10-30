Columbia Center for the Arts debuts “Digital Art,” its November show, opening on Oct. 30.
Art meets science in this exhibit, which is simply a new way to explore art.
The technological mediums for this show will include video, digital painting, computer generated art using vector drawing and algorithms, and photography.
Digital paintings are created in the virtual environment with the use of painting tools that resemble traditional media styles.
John Smithers mixes videos with his oil paintings and woodcut prints for a “unified immersive experience.”
Gwen Good describes her work as “Digital Witchery.” Good said, “I strive to create surrealistic images that trigger the curiosity of the viewer with the beauty and intricacy from the synergy of mathematics, image rendering programs, a powerful computer (and myself).”
Robin Panzer will have two forms of digital painting in the show, her one line drawings, and her Insomnia paintings. Panzer says of her insomnia paintings, “When I’m unable to sleep, I paint digitally so I can stay in my warm bed and express myself closer to the creative subconscious. These pieces have a softer, more ethereal and impressionistic feel than my daytime paintings.”
Artists who will be showing in the November show include Panzer, Good, Smithers, K. Ryan Gregory, Dana Squires, Lisa Pelley, Sarah Lynn Kelly, Paul Griffitts, Benjamin Mefford, Deborah Chava Singer, Gwen Good, Julie Abowitt, Michael Selker, Nancy H. Brown and John Hardam.
