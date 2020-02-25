The United Way of the Columbia Gorge is launching its Dining Out for a Good Cause March 2020 campaign on March 1. Dine at one of 12 participating restaurants on a designated day in March and that restaurant will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to the United Way of the Columbia Gorge.
First-week dates and restaurants are as follows:
- March 1: Broder Øst, Oak Street
- March 2: Grateful Vineyard, Parkdale
- March 4: Tabby’s Hole In One Bar & Grill, Hood River Golf Course
- March 5: Celilo Restaurant and Bar, Oak Street
To learn more about company campaigns with the United Way or to make a contribution, contact unitedway@gorge.net, or call 541-386-6100.
