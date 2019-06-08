Beers connecting to community are pouring at Double Mountain Brewery.
Double Mountain taps currently include Basic Rights IPA and Lady Fern blond ale (5.7 ABV, 15 BU), the latter done in collaboration with Solera Brewery to welcome Lady Fern, Solera’s new neighbor on Baseline in Parkdale. The new shop by “mutual friend and employee” Brooke Yokers will showcase art and other goods “made mostly in Parkdale.”
I have not yet tasted Basic Rights, but the brewer’s notes on the Double menu perfectly describe Lady Fern in saying the beer “blossoms with fresh bread and jasmine — finishing with crisp, dry citrus.”
Double has also brewed up a tasty way to support LGBTQ rights with Basic Rights IPA Pride Beer.
“Joining forces with local artist and pub favorite, Mark Nilsson, we created a greatly balanced IPA that would feature Mark’s talents and utilize a portion of the profits for donation and partnership with Basic Rights Oregon,” write the Double Mountain folks in a press release.
Basic Rights Oregon advocates ensure that all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Oregonians experience equality by building a broad and inclusive, politically powerful movement, shifting public opinion and achieving policy victories on issues throughout Oregon for youth, racial and LGBTQ justice.
The beer is available in refillable 500ML bottles and on draft at the Hood River Taproom, the Portland Taproom in the Woodstock neighborhood and throughout the Northwest (6.5 percent ABV 58 BU).
A portion of profits will benefit Basic Rights Oregon.
“This IPA celebrates the rich diversity of all Oregonians, and will be featured at Pride events throughout the Northwest this June,” said owner and brewmaster Matt Swihart.
Nilsson was grand marshal for the first Gorge Pride parade in 2017.
“It was a kick in the pants working with Mark, making a great beer and celebrating that beer with a new painting for the Taproom,” Swihart said. “Partnering with Basic Rights Oregon helping fund their advocacy and justice campaigns is just the right thing to do.”
