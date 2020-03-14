Megan Spears, certified professional organizer, productivity consultant and owner of Disorder2Order, wants people to start taking about a particular aspect of aging: What to do with a lifetime of stuff.
To start that conversation, she hosted a free discussion on March 6 at Hawk’s Ridge, attended by more than 40. For Spears, it’s personal. Her parents lived in the same house for some 50 years, raising three girls who eventually moved out and got married.
“When we were young girls, my mom would say, ‘There’s only two ways I’m leaving this house, by force or in a box.’ As a kid, that was scary to think about,” Spears said. “We really tried to accommodate and ensure that she could age in place in her house. But one thing I realized as an adult is that she was just scared of change, afraid of the change and what that was going to mean.”
Instead, she wants people to embrace change and plan for themselves what life will look like when they’re older.
“Downsizing is one of the most important conversations we need to have with our aging parents, spouses and adult children,” she said.
Downsizing is a process of getting rid of items no longer being used. By downsizing, people save money and time, as well as lessen their footprint. But it also allows a person to plan for life changes.
“Since you’re involved and are a part of the process, you can set ground rules,” she said. “What do you want it to look like? If you’re part of the process, you’re in the driver’s seat. You’re not letting it happen to you.”
She offered the acronym “PLAN” to help get people started: Plan, List, Action, eNjoy.
Planning involves talking about expectations and engaging a person’s support team. “Who’s on your support team? Spouse, parents, neighbors, caregiver, your children? Who are the people who can be there to support you in this next phase?” she asked. “You’ve got to bring people in.”
Creating a list helps bring perspective to what is otherwise an overwhelming prospect.
“Make a cup of hot tea. Start from the top: What do I need to do?” Spears said. “… Maybe you have a page for each room in the house, each project. Document it. If you document it, it will help give you an area of focus. You don’t have to focus on the whole project, just that task.”
Next comes action, and she recommends making an appointment with yourself to ensure you take the time to do it.
“Once a week, if that’s too much, once a month, twice a month, make that appointment and stick to it,” she said. “Let’s use an example: We take two hours in a week — I’m not a big fan of working an entire day, that’s not productive, you get tired and make ridiculous decisions or just move stuff around — take two hours every week to work on your sorting and downsizing, you’re looking at almost 100 hours of time. I’ve never spent that much time downsizing a client. You can make progress with even a small little start.”
Every house has layers, and she suggested going for what she called the low hanging fruit first.
“You’re not looking for photos. You need to go for the things that are easy,” she said, like things that are broken, “are actually, truly rubbish,” things that are recyclable, things that have been borrowed or things that are duplicates.
“Tear off that first layer of the onion,” she said. “That’s a great place to start. You’ll be surprised at how much you collect.”
The second layer is those items that are no longer relevant, like hobbies or childhood items.
“I realize this is a sensitive subject because those things represent a phase of our life that was important and we want to memorialize,” Spears said. “But we don’t need everything. We can pare it to a certain amount.”
If you are holding onto items for family and friends, she suggests giving those to people now.
“When you do that, you get to see your family enjoy your beautiful things in its new habitat and that can make you happy,” she said.
The last step is to enjoy the progress made. “Now you’re ready when those unexpected things come up,” she said.
“To think about transitioning at my age — I’m 49 — it doesn’t seem so daunting. I’m certain at 59 or 69, that’s a big task.”
The bottom line, Spears said, is that if we keep everything, then nothing is special.
“You have to think about that. If we keep it all, do we have our special things? Be intentional about what you’re keeping, be intentional every single time you go to the store,” she said.
