Featured business for the week Flow Yoga hosted a local business pop-up Jan. 22 for Locals Wednesday Downtown (LWD), the new weekly program of the Downtown Business Association that started this month.
Owner Stephanie Adams greeted visitors and gave tours of the facility, which provides a variety of holistic programs including yoga, aromatherapy, spiritual counseling, and more; details at flowhoodriver.com.
A variety of downtown and Heights businesses sold their wares, and acupuncturist Peter Voigt provided free treatments.
An aerial yoga “Strength and Flow Series” started Jan 21 and the next one starts March 17.
See the website for details.
LWD Jan. 29
The LWD Business of the Week on Jan. 29 is Windermere Realty, which shares space with The Dwelling Station at Fourth and Oak streets.
Knot Another Hat, 113 Third St., revives its Knit Night tradition.
The Locals Wednesday Downtown program began Jan. 1 as a pilot project created by The Hood River County Chamber of Commerce Downtown Business Advisory Committee (DBAC) and downtown business owners, in partnership with the City of Hood River. Free parking will be available every Wednesday beginning at 3 p.m. during the months of January through May, then hiatus for the summer, and will resume again September through December.
