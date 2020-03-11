Scholar, biologist and author Dr. Robert Michael Pyle will be guest speaker at an Earth Day seminar, “People in Nature: Interactions on Mount Adams in a Warming Earth” on April 25 in the Columbia High School Gymnasium, 1455 N.W. Bruin Country Road, White Salmon, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Host is Friends of Mt. Adams (mtadamsfriends.org).
The event is free for all to attend. Other speakers will be discussing the physical, biological and cultural impacts to be expected on Mt. Adams.
On the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day, this science-based Friends of Mt. Adams Community Seminar will explore the impacts of climate change-induced environmental changes on the biological communities that depend upon Mount Adams.
