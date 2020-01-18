Lyric Emmons and Silva Sankari have been selected as the Hood River Elks Students of the Month for November 2019. Both award winners are seniors at Hood River Valley High School.
Emmons is the daughter of Brent and Shawnie Emmons. She is a member of the National Honor Society and carries a 3.85 GPA. She has taken advanced courses such as Honors English and Literature, Honors Physical Science, AP Human Geography, AP U.S. History, AP Environmental Science, AP U.S. Government and Politics, and Honors Medical Biology.
She is active in various clubs at the high school, including the National Art Society, the HRVHS Earth Action Club, Girl Up Club, GSA Club, and is secretary of the Leos Club. A three-sport varsity athlete, she is a member of the HRVHS Cross Country team, serves as captain of the Nordic Ski team and competes for the Track team.
Emmons has volunteered many hours to her school and community. Using her knowledge and experience as an athlete, she has taught at the HRVHS Nordic kids ski clinic and volunteered many hours for the Elementary Track program, volunteered at middle school track meets, the Gorge Kids Triathlon and the Columbia Gorge Marathon.
She is a HRVHS Student Ambassador who welcomes new students to the high school. She has volunteered for the Hood River Christmas project, FISH Food Bank, helped out at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, collected bottles and cans and participated in the Hit and Run Santa project for the Leos, and was a camp counselor for the Columbia Gorge Peace Village for three summer sessions.
Emmons is passionate about environmental justice and as a leader of the Earth Action Club, she has picked up trash in the community, spoken at schools about climate change, helped organize the Hood River Earth Parade and community climate change rallies, and helped with the finalization of the Climate Emergency Declaration by the Hood River City Council. Her community service through the PERIOD@HRV Club is quite meaningful to her as well. Club members buy and pack menstrual products to donate to the FISH bank, the Women’s Shelter and the Warming Shelter each month and work to end the stigma surrounding periods through educating others.
Emmons is considering attending Southern Oregon University or Humboldt State University, majoring in education or environmental science.
Sankari is the daughter of Omar Sankari and Wilma Vanderwilde. She has an older brother, Pico, who is a junior at Oregon State University Honors College. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has a 3.95 GPA. She has taken advanced courses such as Honors English and Literature, Honors Physical Science, AP Human Geography, AP U.S. History, AP Environmental Science, AP U.S. Government and Politics, and AP Statistics.
Sankari has volunteered her time in various activities. As a member of National Honor Society, she collected and packed Christmas toys for local kids and collected canned food for the FISH Food Bank. She is also a member of the HRVHS Leos Club and has volunteered in the community collecting bottles and cans, sold refreshments at plays and worked at FISH. She has volunteered at FISH all four years of high school, and her time there has been especially meaningful to her because it broadened her perspective on the world and she was able to meet lots of people.
She is also a member of the Girl Up Club, which works to promote gender equality in the community and around the globe. She is an AVID peer tutor, helping high school and middle school students to increase achievement in their content classes and prepare them for college success. In addition, Sankari has dedicated 15 hours working with the Pacific Crest Trail Association to repair sections of trails damaged by the Eagle Creek fire.
Sankari has played soccer all four years of high school and played on the varsity team her sophomore through senior years. This year, she served as team captain. In 2016 and 2017, she helped the girls’ soccer team set up and facilitate the Gorge Kids Triathlon. She has volunteered to referee local youth soccer games all four years of high school. She played JV tennis her freshman year and varsity tennis as a sophomore and was a Nordic ski team member her freshman year.
Outside of academics, clubs, and sports activities, Sankari works as a restaurant hostess and babysitter. She also participated in a job shadow in physical therapy. Sankari plans to attend Oregon State University and major in kinesiology or exercise science.
