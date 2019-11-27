Ocheskey is the daughter of Brent and Emily Ocheskey and has an older brother, Stanley.
Ocheskey has been a standout on the HRV girls’ water polo team since her freshman year. She was a vital team member of the HRV 5A State Champion Teams of 2016 and 2017 and the second place 2018 team. She was awarded the Oregon Water Polo 5A/6A Girls MVP in 2016; First Team All League in 2016 and 2018; First Team and Second Team All League 5A Metro Conference in 2016 and 2017, respectively; and First Team 5A North Conference in 2018.
Ocheskey has utilized her swimming and water polo knowledge, volunteering as a timer for masters swim meets, refereeing high school and club water polo games, and refereeing scrimmages at the Boys Olympic Development Program Camp. She also coached the middle school water polo team, an experience that meant a lot to her as she was able to share her experience and love of the sport with the next generation of athletes.
When not in the pool, she volunteers many hours to promoting STEM events in the community, works with HR Athletes Give Back, prepares Christmas food boxes, helps set up events with student government, serves on the HRV Site Council, and is a PBIS student representative.
Ocheskey plans to major in kinesiology or international business and has applied to the Air Force Academy and other schools that offer those degrees and also have a competitive women’s water polo program.
At HRV, she is member of the Global Citizens Club and the FTC Robotics Club. As a member of the First Tech Challenge robotics team, she serves as engineer/outreach coordinator/team notebook captain. She has been a member of HRV’s JV and varsity softball teams since 2017 and in 2019 was recognized as a 5A All State player. She also played for the 16A Silver Bullets club softball team in Portland and currently plays on the 18A Aloha Breeze club team in Hillsboro.
Yasui has a wide variety of volunteer experience in our community. She trick-or-treated for the FISH Food Bank, volunteered at the Mid Valley’s carnival and introduced FIRST Robotics to students at Mid Valley’s Skate Night. She has assisted in various STEM Fair events and Engineering Nights at local schools, demonstrating robots and teaching children how to drive and program Sphero robots. She was a mentor for the Wy’east Middle School robotics team, helping team members to design, construct, and program their robots.Yasui especially enjoyed teaching robotics during Art Week at area schools because it was “rewarding to see young students excited to learn about Robotics and STEM.”
Yasui is bilingual and used her English and Spanish skills in her job as a student assistant for the Hood River County School District. In the summers of 2018 and 2019 she created curriculum aligning with the Oregon State Standards and bilingually taught computer programming and robotics classes to pre-K through seventh grade students. Yasui has also worked many hours as a fruit packer for Yasui, Inc.
Yasui plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.
