Jess Clemons at Rivertap April 13
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, April 12: Kit Garoutte, 7-10 p.m. (one man band, soothing low key sounds)
Saturday, April 13: Jess Clemons, 7-10 p.m. (solo artist, singer/songwriter)
Sunday, April 14: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, April 12: Kit Garoutte, 7-10 p.m. (one man band, soothing low key sounds)
Saturday, April 13: Jess Clemons, 7-10 p.m. (solo artist, singer/songwriter)
Sunday, April 14: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
National Poetry Month at Klindt’s April 13
April is National Poetry Month. Join Klindt’s as they honor the power of poetry with a reading and gathering on Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. Local poet Jack Lorts will be emcee for this event, featuring Oregon Book Award winner Penelope Scambly Schott and poets Donna Henderson, Leigh Hancock and Joel Kabakov to join in sharing original work and increasing awareness of the importance of poetry.
Klindts Booksellers, 315 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-3355.
April is National Poetry Month. Join Klindt’s as they honor the power of poetry with a reading and gathering on Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. Local poet Jack Lorts will be emcee for this event, featuring Oregon Book Award winner Penelope Scambly Schott and poets Donna Henderson, Leigh Hancock and Joel Kabakov to join in sharing original work and increasing awareness of the importance of poetry.
Klindts Booksellers, 315 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-3355.
Country Dance at Rockford Grange April 13
The Second Saturday Country Dance returns April 13 from 7-9 p.m. at the Rockford Grange. Music by The Georgettes and dance caller Sue Baker. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages welcome. No partner required. Family friendly. Enjoy an evening of Country Squares, Contras, Circle dances and a few Waltzes. $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring treats for break time.
Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
The Second Saturday Country Dance returns April 13 from 7-9 p.m. at the Rockford Grange. Music by The Georgettes and dance caller Sue Baker. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages welcome. No partner required. Family friendly. Enjoy an evening of Country Squares, Contras, Circle dances and a few Waltzes. $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring treats for break time.
Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
Secret Salsa meets April 12
On Friday, April 12, Secret Salsa presents Bachata (Dominican Republic) dance instructors Carolina and Jamal (Vitalidad Movement Arts Center) at the Mt. View Grange in White Salmon. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m. Social dance until 10 p.m. No partner needed. $10 admission.
Mt. View Grange Hall, 1085 Main St.,White Salmon.
On Friday, April 12, Secret Salsa presents Bachata (Dominican Republic) dance instructors Carolina and Jamal (Vitalidad Movement Arts Center) at the Mt. View Grange in White Salmon. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m. Social dance until 10 p.m. No partner needed. $10 admission.
Mt. View Grange Hall, 1085 Main St.,White Salmon.
Día de los niños April 19
Celebrate Día de los niños on Friday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Odell at Mid Valley Elementary School for arts and crafts activities, raffles, community resources, food and drinks. Every child will receive a brand-new book, bookmark, and a special Día bag to take home. Stay for live music by Mariachi de Hood River and a special spring music performance by Music Teacher Lydia Peterson and Mid Valley students.
Celebrate Día de los niños on Friday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Odell at Mid Valley Elementary School for arts and crafts activities, raffles, community resources, food and drinks. Every child will receive a brand-new book, bookmark, and a special Día bag to take home. Stay for live music by Mariachi de Hood River and a special spring music performance by Music Teacher Lydia Peterson and Mid Valley students.
Swing into Spring Dance and Music April 12
Dance and listen to the Gorge Jazz Collective at The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles on Friday, April 12. Swing dance lessons begin at 7 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Brought to you by the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association. Tickets available at gorgeorchestra.org and at door: $20 Adult, $15 Member, $10 Youth (10-17) and free for children under 10.
Dance and listen to the Gorge Jazz Collective at The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles on Friday, April 12. Swing dance lessons begin at 7 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Brought to you by the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association. Tickets available at gorgeorchestra.org and at door: $20 Adult, $15 Member, $10 Youth (10-17) and free for children under 10.
Listener’s Lounge at HR Elks April 13
Shea Wooten presents The Listener’s Lounge, a Hip-Hop music listening session on the second Saturday of the month at Hood River Elks, featuring resident DJ @meximumbles and special guests, 9 p.m. to midnight. Free admission. #ListenersLounge.
Shea Wooten presents The Listener’s Lounge, a Hip-Hop music listening session on the second Saturday of the month at Hood River Elks, featuring resident DJ @meximumbles and special guests, 9 p.m. to midnight. Free admission. #ListenersLounge.
Bret Lucich Show at Zim’s April 12-13
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday-Saturday April 12-13: The Bret Lucich Show, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 16: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday-Saturday April 12-13: The Bret Lucich Show, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 16: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Lesley & Rebecca at White Buffalo
On Thursday, April 11 at 6 p.m., Lesley (guitar/vocals) and Rebecca (bass/vocals/percussion) perform alternative folk rock and ballads with vocal harmonies.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
On Thursday, April 11 at 6 p.m., Lesley (guitar/vocals) and Rebecca (bass/vocals/percussion) perform alternative folk rock and ballads with vocal harmonies.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Karaoke and Howlin Woods at the Eagles
Coming up at The Eagles Lodge: Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m., Karaoke with Bill Hornibrook. No cover charge. Members and Guests welcome. On Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m., Howlin Woods with Tracy Klas, Jeff Carrell, Kenny Olsen, Jeff Minnick Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Coming up at The Eagles Lodge: Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m., Karaoke with Bill Hornibrook. No cover charge. Members and Guests welcome. On Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m., Howlin Woods with Tracy Klas, Jeff Carrell, Kenny Olsen, Jeff Minnick Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Bone Soup benefit April 13
Join Home At Last Humane Society for its 10th annual Bone Soup fundraising event to be held on Saturday, April 13 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium Ballroom. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. with live and silent auctions. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and available at Klindt’s Booksellers and Home At Last Animal Shelter (homeatlasths.org). This is a 21 and over event. Proceeds benefit the animal shelter.
For more information, contact Home At Last at 541-296-5189.
Join Home At Last Humane Society for its 10th annual Bone Soup fundraising event to be held on Saturday, April 13 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium Ballroom. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. with live and silent auctions. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and available at Klindt’s Booksellers and Home At Last Animal Shelter (homeatlasths.org). This is a 21 and over event. Proceeds benefit the animal shelter.
For more information, contact Home At Last at 541-296-5189.
Cascade Singers meet Sundays
From Hildegard of Bingen to contemporary composers and arrangers, women’s contributions to the musical scene will be featured in Cascade Singers’ spring concert June 1-2. The community choir is rehearsing for the “We Celebrate Women” event and welcomes interested women and men singers. Choir rehearsals for the June concert take place Sundays from 7-9 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions are Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Contact Director Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for more information.
From Hildegard of Bingen to contemporary composers and arrangers, women’s contributions to the musical scene will be featured in Cascade Singers’ spring concert June 1-2. The community choir is rehearsing for the “We Celebrate Women” event and welcomes interested women and men singers. Choir rehearsals for the June concert take place Sundays from 7-9 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions are Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Contact Director Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for more information.
Friends of Oak Grove Park fundraiser April 10
Bring your friends and join the Friends of Oak Grove Park committee in their efforts to save and revive the Oak Grove Park. Enjoy music with Amber and the Pale Ales on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m., at Double Mountain Brewery.
Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Bring your friends and join the Friends of Oak Grove Park committee in their efforts to save and revive the Oak Grove Park. Enjoy music with Amber and the Pale Ales on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m., at Double Mountain Brewery.
Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Pride Book Club meets April 11
The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature, meeting the second Thursday of the month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library.
On April 11, the club will be discussing “When the Moon Was Ours” by Anna-Marie McLemore, a 2017 Stonewall Honor Book award winner in Children’s and Young Adult Literature. This young adult novel is a fantasy that deals with love and gender non-conformity. Copies are available at the library.
The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles.
The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature, meeting the second Thursday of the month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library.
On April 11, the club will be discussing “When the Moon Was Ours” by Anna-Marie McLemore, a 2017 Stonewall Honor Book award winner in Children’s and Young Adult Literature. This young adult novel is a fantasy that deals with love and gender non-conformity. Copies are available at the library.
The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.