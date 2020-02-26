Al and Nolan at Rivertap Feb. 28
Friday, Feb. 28: Al and Nolan, 6-9 p.m. (brothers playing covers)
Sunday, March 3: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Ted Horwitz at Zim’s Feb. 29
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Feb. 28: Kenny and the Jeffs with Kenny Olsen, Jeff Carrell, Jeff Minnick and Victor Johnson, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29: Take 2 Trio with Ted Horwitz, Kim Beyers and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare, Kenny Olsen and Jose Maya, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘Ry Mac’ at Solera
Live music coming at Solera:
Saturday, Feb. 28, Ry Mac Band (soulful classic rock), 6-9 p.m.
Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Drive, Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
‘Leap of Funk’ Party Feb. 29
A Leap of Funk Party is happening Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Bingen Theater.
It’s a fundraising concert event benefitting Hood River Area Trail Stewards (www.hrats.org).
Doors open at 7 p.m., parade at 7:30 p.m., and music from The Family, Man (8 p.m.) and Funkship (9 p.m.). There is a $15 suggested donation at the door.
Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen, Wash.
Catch ‘Jazz by the Fireplace’
It’s live jazz music and more with Mike Stillman and Friends coming to a venue near you.
Friday, Feb. 28: The Society Hotel, Bingen, 5-7 p.m. with Alan Nohlgren (flute), Dave Henehan (guitar), Chic Preston (bass), and Stillman (sax).
Mark Daly and Friends at White Buffalo
On Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6-8 p.m., singer/songwriter and guitarist Mark Daly will be joined by fellow groove artists to perform a fun mix of danceable, musical flavors.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Movies are back at Granada Theater
Black and white, noir, romantic comedies, westerns, even SciFi movies from “The Golden Age” are coming back to the Granada Theater in The Dalles.
Step back in time with the Granada’s “Time Machine Movies,” presented on the big screen just like the old days. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. start. Admission is $8.
Friday, Feb. 28: “His Girl Friday,” starring Cary Grant (1940 drama-romance).
Friday, March 6: “Then There Were None,” starring Berry Fitzgerald (1945 mystery).
Friday, March 13: “Impact,” starring Brian Donlevy (1949 mystery).
Live Music Mondays at Everybody’s Brewing
Live Music Mondays at Everybody’s features Chris Baron, on March 2, 6-8 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon; 509-637-2774.
‘Wind and Wire’ concerts at HRMS
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents Wind and Wire with the Sinfonietta and soloist Erik Steighner on Friday, Feb. 28 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, March 1 (2 p.m.) at the Hood River Middle School.
On the bill: “Rhapsody for Baritone Saxophone and Orchestra,” “Floating World,” a poem by Alan Hovhaness, and “Frankensymphony: A Musical Abomination,” which grafts together movements from symphonies by Anton Bruckner and Johannes Brahms.
Tickets are available at the door or gorgeorchestra.org: Adults $20, CGOA members $15, youth (10-17) $5, and free for children under 10.
Hood River Middle School, 1602 May St., Hood River.
History Forum returns
The original Wasco County Courthouse, located at 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles) hosts the Regional History Forum series on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m., featuring lectures and presentations from top local and regional historians.
Admission is free; donations are accepted.
Saturday, Feb. 29: “Famous Visitors: Guess Who Came to Dinner?”
Rodger Nichols asks, “What do Thomas Edison, former Trailblazer Dave Twardzik, and U.S. Vice Presidents Schuyler Colfax and Richard Nixon all have in common?”
The answer: They all visited The Dalles at some point. Nichols will share stories about these and other famous folks who have come to town over the past 215 years, plus some homegrown notables.
