Scot and Rebecca at Everybody’s Brewing
Live music Monday’s at Everybody’s:
Feb. 17: Scot and Rebecca (folk-rock), 6-8 p.m.
Feb. 24: Fields of May, 6-8 p.m.
March 2: Chris Baron, 6-8 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon; 509-637-2774.
Reynolds-Drake Duo at White Buffalo Feb. 20
On Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6-8 p.m., singer-songwriter Mark Reynolds (guitar, mandolin) and Jim Drake (mandolin, guitar) return to the White Buffalo for an evening of original songs, deep folk blues and eclectic rock and jazz covers.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Alasdair Fraser, Natalie Hass return Feb. 20
Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and California cellist Natalie Haas “bring cutting-edge explorations of Scottish and global music” to the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
With a concert and recording career spanning over 30 years, Fraser’s long list of awards include performances on top movie soundtracks such as “Last of the Mohicans” and “Titanic.” In 2011, he was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.
Haas, a graduate of the Juilliard School of Music, is one of the most sought-after cellists in traditional music today, according to a press release. She has performed and recorded with Mark O’Connor, Natalie MacMaster, and Irish supergroup Solas. Tickets are $25 general admission, available at Columbia Center for the Arts and Waucoma Bookstore.
Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-8877.
Kit Garoutte at Rivertap
Friday, Feb. 21: Kit Garoutte, 6-9 p.m. (one man band, soft rock)
Sunday, Feb. 23: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
‘Keeping the Beat’ Music Improvisation Feb. 21
Join musicians Hasan Bakr (percussion) and Robbi Kumalo (vocal, storytelling, folk/jazz songwriter) for an evening of sounds with body, mind, voice, drums and song on Friday, Feb. 21 starting at 7 p.m. at Gorge Community Music.
Join the GCM Drum Circle and other special guests for multi-cultural conversation and dynamic performance art. There is a suggested donation of $10.
Gorge Community Music, 410 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2900.
Community Sings II opens Feb. 21
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents the Voci Choir and audience singalong, Community Sings II, at the Wy’east Performing Arts Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 21 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 23 (2 p.m.)
The concert features the CGOA Voci Choir, Canticum, Hood River Valley Chamber Singers, CGOA Youth Choir, GALS (Gorge Acappella Lady Singers), plus the CGCC Choral Union. Free admission; donations gladly accepted.
Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River.
Alonzo Garbanzo at Trillium Feb. 22
Catch six- and 12-string guitar specialist Alonzo Garbanzo at the Trillium Café on Saturday, Feb. 22 for the late show, starting at 9:30 p.m.
This is 21 and over only. No cover charge.
Trillium Cafe, 207 Oak St., Hood River; 541-308-0800.
School Boi at Route 30 Feb. 22
Live music coming up at Route 30:
Friday, Feb. 21: The New Prohibitions, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22: School Boi (local AC/DC cover band), with Smarty Pants, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28: The Growlerz, 7 p.m.
Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
Rock Doctors at Zim’s Feb. 22
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Feb. 21: Al & Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets on drums, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22: The Rock Doctors, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare, Kenny Olsen and Jose Maya on drums, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Albert Nicholas at Solera Feb. 22
Live music coming at Solera:
Saturday, Feb. 22: Albert Nicholas, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28: Ry Mac Band (soulful classic rock), 6-9 p.m.
Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Drive, Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
Cardboard Armor Workshop Feb. 22
Visit the Hood River Library Makerspace on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make your own piece of shoulder armor, or Pauldron, out of cardboard.
Instructor Brooklyn Williams will lead participants through the simple process. Preregistration is required. The program is suitable for children ages 8 and up only.
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
‘Wind and Wire’ concerts at HR Middle School
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents Wind and Wire with the Sinfonietta and soloist Erik Steighner on Friday, Feb. 28 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, March 1 (2 p.m.) at the Hood River Middle School. On the bill: “Rhapsody for Baritone Saxophone and Orchestra,” “Floating World,” a poem by Alan Hovhaness, and “Frankensymphony: A Musical Abomination,” which grafts together movements from symphonies by Anton Bruckner and Johannes Brahms.
Tickets at door or gorgeorchestra.org; adults $20, CGOA members $15, youth (10-17) $5, and free for children under 10.
Hood River Middle School, 1602 May St., Hood River.
