GALS — aka Gorge Acappella Lady Singers, were present in full force at last Wednesday’s Women’s Open Mic at the White Buffalo in Hood River. The monthly event “provides a supportive environment for women musicians and aspiring performers,” said open-mic host Lesley Saunders. The GALS will appear in Gorge Sings II, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 23, 2 p.m. at Wy’east PAC.