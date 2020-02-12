Tony Smiley at Route 30 Feb. 15
Live music coming up at Route 30:
Friday, Feb. 14: Alonzo Garbanzo
Saturday, Feb. 15: Tony Smiley
Friday, Feb. 21: The New Prohibitions, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22: School Boi (AC/DC cover band), 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28: The Growlerz, 7 p.m.
Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
Reddy Black Trio at Rivertap Feb. 16
Friday, Feb. 14: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. duo, covers, rock ‘n roll)
Sunday, Feb. 16: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Alonzo Garbanzo at Solera Feb. 15
Live music coming at Solera:
Saturday, Feb. 15, Alonzo Garbanzo, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22, Albert Nicholas, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28, Ry Mac Band, 6-9 p.m.
Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Drive, Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
Willy & Nelson at Zim’s Feb. 15
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Feb. 14, Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15, Willy & Nelson Band, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb 18. Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare, Kenny Olsen and Jose Maya on drums, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.
‘reVoiced’ at Civic Feb. 18
The dynamic and unique a cappella stylings of reVoiced comes to The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, Feb. 18 starting at 7 p.m.
“Since 2012, reVoiced has gained a reputation for captivating audiences, creating their own sound by ‘revoicing’ familiar classics,” said a press release. “These five charismatic entertainers bring their distinct personalities together to create an unforgettable vocal experience.” Proceeds from the show will benefit The Dalles Middle School Music Department. Tickets are $12 in advance at The Dalles Middle School, Columbia Gorge Toyota, or at brownpapertickets.com.
The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Fourth and Federal streets, The Dalles.
Scot & Rebecca at White Buffalo
On Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6-8 p.m., Scot Bergeron (guitar, harmonica, vocals) and Rebecca Stonestreet (bass, percussion, vocals) bring their lively, energetic sound to the White Buffalo.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
‘Keeping the Beat’ Music Improvisation
Join musicians Hasan Bakr (percussion) and Robbi Kumalo (vocal, storytelling, folk/jazz songwriter) for an evening of joyous sounds with body, mind, voice, drums and song on Friday, Feb. 21 starting at 7 p.m. at Gorge Community Music.
Join the GCM Drum Circle and other special guests for multi-cultural conversation and dynamic performance art. There is a suggested donation of $10.
Gorge Community Music, 410 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541- 296-2900.
Valentine Ball Feb. 14
It’s the Sparkle & Shine Valentine Ball coming up Friday, Feb. 14 from 7-10 p.m. at the Hood River Elks Lodge.
Dance with the Secret Salsa Society to an eclectic playlist of Latin, swing and everything in between.
This is an all-ages event and will include a photo booth, dessert bar and dance instruction from Johnny and Hannah. Tickets are $15.
Hood River Elks Lodge, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-386-1507.
Community Sings II opens Feb. 21
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents Community Sings II, the Voci Choir and audience singalong at the Wy’east Performing Arts Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 21 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 23 (2 p.m.).
The concert features the CGOA Voci Choir, Canticum, Hood River Valley Chamber Singers, CGOA Youth Choir, GALS (Gorge A Cappella Lady Singers), plus the CGCC Choral Union. Free admission; donations gladly accepted.
Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River.
‘Wind and Wire’ concerts at HRMS
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents Wind and Wire with the Sinfonietta and soloist Erik Steighner on Friday, Feb. 28 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, March 1 (2 p.m.) at Hood River Middle School. On the bill: “Rhapsody for Baritone Saxophone and Orchestra,” “Floating World,” a poem by Alan Hovhaness, and “Frankensymphony: A Musical Abomination,” which grafts together movements from symphonies by Anton Bruckner and Johannes Brahms, said a press release.
Tickets at door or gorgeorchestra.org; adults $20, CGOA members $15, youth (10-17) $5, and free for children under 10.
Hood River Middle School, 1602 May St., Hood River.
Black History Month celebrated
Coming up at the Hood River Library:
Feb. 12: Enjoy classic Jazz while replicating a traditional African fabric dyeing technique, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: Hum along with Aretha Franklin’s classics and make an African Kente cloth, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: Listen to lively, danceable African music while creating your own African mask, 5:30 p.m.
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Brian Greeley at Everybody’s Brewing
Live music Monday’s at Everybody’s:
Feb. 17: Scot and Rebecca, 6-8 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
Pride Book Club meets Feb. 13
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss “Becoming Nicole: The transformation of an American Family,” by Amy Ellis Nutt.
The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature.
The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
Europatopia plays TD Art Center Feb. 16
It’s Klezmer and Beyond with Europatopia, a seven-piece world-music band led by Joel Kabakov, at The Dalles Art Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. $15 suggested donation.
The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., The Dalles; 541-296-4759.
