Stephanie Jean and the Quarantine at Moth
A new local band, Stephanie Jean and the Quarantine, will be playing at the Moth Lounge on Thursday, April 25 from 6-8 p.m. Playing original tunes by Stephanie Tama-Sweet (vocals and guitar), the band features Tim Ortlieb on drums, Markus Norvick on bass and keys, and Chic Preston on guitar. Songs cover the gamut of love sought and lost, social commentary on our times, and groovy beats to get you moving.
Listener’s Lounge goes retro with 45 rpm mixes
If late night listening to modern hip-hop beats on old-school records is your way to chill, you may want to check out the monthly Listener’s Lounge at the Elks Club in Hood River.
Last week, DJ-Mexi brought out the 45 rpm discs to mix hip-hop, soul and dance tracks. “A lot of stuff is actually being re-issued onto this format, and they are easier to handle and store,” Mexi said.
Also on the bill was LA/Portland artist Lana Shea, who performed acoustic guitar versions of her tracks from her debut album “Duality.” Visit listenersloungeHR on Facebook for more information.
Al & Nolan at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, April 26: Kick-off to Cherry Festival Weekend with Al and Nolan Hare, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, April 27: Tracy Klas, 7-10 p.m. (solo artist, big voice, covers)
Sunday, April 28: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Bluesman D.K. Stewart plays Mosier April 28
It’s a blues and New Orleans style piano concert with bluesman D.K. Stewart, Carlton Jackson on drums, Peter Damman (Paul DeLay) on guitar, and Don Campbell on bass on Sunday, April 28 from 2-4 p.m.
To reserve a seat at this Mosier house concert, contact Don Campbell at don@campbellcommunications.com.
The Shakin’ Sin Clines at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, April 26: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, April 27: The Shakin’ Sin Clines with Whit Draper, Don Campbell and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 30: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘Ronnie & Megan’ at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, April 25 from 6-8 p.m., Ronnie Ontiveros, instrumentalist, singer and entertainer, teams-up with singer, songwriter and flat pick guitarist Megan Alder.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Ten30 at The Ruins April 23
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins, with opening act starting at 6 p.m.
April 30: Ben Larsen Band with Dallas David Ochoa.
May 3: First Outdoor Show! Coral Creek with The Groove Cabin.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Gorge Winds Concert April 28
The annual Spring Concert of The Gorge Winds Concert Band presents “An Afternoon at the Movies,” Sunday, April 28 at 3 p.m., at the Calvary Baptist Church in The Dalles. Under the direction of Larry Loop, the concert will feature selections from famous movies such as “The Greatest Showman,” “The Sound of Music,” “Titanic,” “Les Miserables,” “The Wizard of Oz” and Disney favorites. Suggested donation $10. For more information visit www.gorgewindsband.org.
Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters play May 2
The Northwest’s all-female Americana band, Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters, returns to Double Mountain Brewery on Thursday, May 2 at 9 p.m. “A prolific songwriter and a performer blessed with unbridled charisma, Flynn grew up in Kentucky and cut her teeth on local bluegrass, classic rock and Motown. The new record hearkens back to early Stones and ‘70s psychedelic country rock, and has been released in the U.S. to great reviews.”
Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.