Bone Soup benefit April 13
Join Home At Last Humane Society for its 10th annual Bone Soup fundraising event to be held on Saturday, April 13 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium Ballroom. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., with live and silent auctions. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and available at Klindt’s Booksellers and Home At Last Animal Shelter, homeatlasths.org. This is a 21 and over event. Proceeds benefit the animal shelter.
For more information contact Home At Last at 541-296-5189.
Slow Art Day, more at Maryhill Museum
The new exhibition, “Mélange: Works on Paper from the Permanent Collection at Maryhill Museum,” feautures 40 prints, drawings and watercolors including works by Northwest artists such as Rick Bartow, Betty LaDuke, Richard Thompson and Henk Pander.
On Saturday, April 16, celebrate Slow Art Day, a global event with a simple mission: To help more people discover the joy of looking at and loving art. This guided tour is from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Register at education@maryhillmuseum.org.
On Thursday, April 25, Poem in Your Pocket Day returns. Combine the art of poetry with the visual arts, so bring or create a poem that connects to an artwork at Maryhill. This can be a poem written by you or written by your favorite poet; 2 p.m. readings in the gallery.
Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale; 509-773-3733.
‘Shakin Sin Clines’ at Zim’s April 5
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, April 5: The Shakin Sin Clines, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, April 6: The Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 9: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.
Jeff Carrell at Rivertap April 6
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, April 5: Alonzo Garbanzo, 7-10 p.m. (solo act, upbeat, Parkdale native)
Friday, April 6: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 7-10 p.m. (duo, covers, great voices, fun had by all)
Sunday, April 7: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E.Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-7870.
Kerry & Chic at White Buffalo
On Thursday, April 4 at 6 p.m., local musicians Kerry Williams and Chic Preston return to the White Buffalo, blending guitar and mandolin artistry with spirited vocal harmonies.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Lowest Pair at The Ruins April 2
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins, with opening act beginning at 6 p.m.
April 2: The Lowest Pair with Alonzo Garbanzo.
April 9: Lewi & The Left Coast Roasters with Annachristie Sapphire.
April 16: Band of Comerados with Norman Baker.
The Ruins will start a new outdoor series called Local Thursdays, June through August. Stay tuned!
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Everybody’s Local Music Mondays
Live music coming up at Everybody’s Brewing:
Monday, April 1: Simon and Garfunkel Tribute, The Graduates, 6 p.m.
Monday, April 8: The Quiet American, 6-8 p.m.
Coming up Saturday, May 25, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, 9 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
Friends of Oak Grove Park fundraiser April 10
Bring your friends and join the Friends of Oak Grove Park committee in their efforts to save and revive the Oak Grove Park. Enjoy music with Amber and the Pale Ales on Wednesday, April 10, 6 p.m., at Double Mountain Brewery.
Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Zimbabwe Mbira concert April 4
Come hear Erica Azim play improvisational songs from Zimbabwe, in the style of a healing tradition which is thousands of years old. The Zimbabwe Mbira concert is Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River.
All proceeds benefit MBIRA, which supports Zimbabwean mbira musicians and instrument makers. Find out more at mbira.org. Tickets available at the door: Adults $12, youth under 18, $6.
Swing into Spring Dance and Music April 12
Dance and listen to the Gorge Jazz Collective at The Dalles Discovery Center on Friday, April 12. Swing dance lessons begin at 7 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Brought to you by the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association.
Tickets available at gorgeorchestra.org and at door: $20 Adult, $15 Member, $10 Youth (10-17), free for children under 10.
Tickets available at gorgeorchestra.org and at door: $20 Adult, $15 Member, $10 Youth (10-17), free for children under 10.
Listener’s Lounge at HR Elks April 13
Shea Wooten presents The Listener’s Lounge, a Hip-Hop music listening session on the second Saturday of the month at Hood River Elks, featuring resident DJ @meximumbles and special guests, 9 p.m. to midnight. Free admission. #ListenersLounge.
Organ Crawl returns April 28
The seventh biennial Organ Crawl will take place Sunday, April 28. Five organists will present 20-minute programs on five historic pipe organs in The Dalles, beginning at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark Church. The “Crawl” will proceed to United Church of Christ, First Church of Christ Scientist, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and end at Zion Lutheran Church at 5 p.m.
For more information contact Karl at kjverc@gmail.com.
Ugandan Kids Choir in The Dalles April 3
The children in the Ugandan Kids Choir are known for their musical talents and their joyful performances. They sing traditional African songs, play authentic African instruments, and dance in colorful African attire. The concert will be on Wednesday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Sonrise Academy.
Enjoy traditional African song and dance, as well as help support children in need all around the world. The Ugandan Kids Choir is a ministry of Childcare Worldwide, which has been devoted to empowering children in the developing world since 1981. Childcare Worldwide serves children in nine developing countries by taking care of their physical, spiritual, and educational needs.
Enjoy traditional African song and dance, as well as help support children in need all around the world. The Ugandan Kids Choir is a ministry of Childcare Worldwide, which has been devoted to empowering children in the developing world since 1981. Childcare Worldwide serves children in nine developing countries by taking care of their physical, spiritual, and educational needs.
Sonrise Academy, 333 E. 12th St., The Dalles. For more information call Darlien France at 541-993-0550.
Pride Book Club meets April 11
The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature, meeting the second Thursday of the month from
6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library.
On April 11, the club will be discussing “When the Moon Was Ours” by Anna-Marie McLemore, a 2017 Stonewall Honor Book award winner in Children’s and Young Adult Literature. This young adult novel is a fantasy that deals with love and gender non-conformity. Copies are available at the library.
The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
Sense of Place returns April 10
Join Gorge Owned for a Sense of Place lecture on Wednesday, April 10. The talk will be “Along the Columbia: Discovering the Architectural Heritage of Our Gorge Towns” led by architectural historian Ellen Shapley.
Shapley will lead a talk which will prepare you for your next, more observant walk, run, ride, or drive through the streets of the Gorge.
Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Avenue, Hood River; 541-387-8877.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. Send to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.