Summer Music Series at Dwinell Ales
Join Dwinell Ales for live music on the patio throughout the summer, Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Outside food, minors and leashed dogs welcome. Friday, Aug. 16: McDougall plays the Two-Year Anniversary Party; Friday, Aug. 30: P. Barton; Friday, Sept. 20: Mark Malefyt.
Dwinell Country Ales, 206 W Broadway St., Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3138.
Neon Nights Jump at Rivertap Aug. 8
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Thursday, Aug. 8: Neon Nights Jump with Al & Nolan, 7-10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10: McDougall, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Plein Air exhibit at Maryhill
Forty-four artists from the Northwest and across the country spent four days in a plein air paint-out in the Columbia River Gorge, capturing the light and landscape, from snowcapped Mount Hood and surrounding orchards, to wineries, high plateaus and waterfalls.
The exhibit runs through Aug. 24, and paintings are on view; a percentage of the sales benefit Maryhill Museum of Art.
Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.
Stevenson Waterfront Music Festival Aug. 9-10
It’s the fifth annual Stevenson Waterfront Music Festival, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10, in Stevenson, Wash. Free entry, live music in two venues, family-friendly, craft vendors, beer garden, whiskey and cider tastings and more.
Music Schedule: Friday Aug 9: Double Ds, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Amanda Richards Band, 8- 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 10, Main Stage: Skamania Pipers, 12:30-1 p.m.; Rachel Marie Band, 1-2 p.m.; The Mighty Grebes, 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Johnny Dodds, 4-5 p.m.; Seth Myzel, 5:30-7 p.m.; Robert Henry Band, 7:30-9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 10, Skunk Brothers Lounge: Jay Russo, Douglas Gordanier, Rick Doster 1-1:45 p.m.; Bill Shelton 2-3 p.m.; Crissa & Lynn Crooks 3:15-3:45 p.m.; Lynn Agar 4-4:30 p.m.; Bernard Versari 4:45-5:30 p.m.; Cindy Allen 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Dallas Ochoa Trio 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Cruise Night at Eagles Aug. 10
Saturday, Aug. 10, it’s Cruise Night Music at The Eagles, a night of family activities that begins at 5 p.m. with live music starting at 8 p.m. Come out and boogie on the Gorge’s largest dance floor.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Secret Salsa meets Aug. 9 at Crush Cider
It’s a lesson in Rueda de Casino, a Cuban party dance for beginners or experienced dancers, on Aug. 9 at Crush Cider, 7:30 p.m. Lessons by Rob Hilario. All ages welcome. $10 donation.
Crush Cider, 1020 Wasco St., Hood River, 541-399-9585.
Gunshy at Zim’s Aug. 9
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Aug. 9: Gunshy with Ben Tibbets, Mike Mutton, Dan Boller and Archie Olsen, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10: Al & Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets on drums, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Kit Garoutte at Tarwater
Guitarist Kit Garoutte and friends play Tarwater Tavern on Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tarwater Tavern, 130 Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash.; 509-281-3075.
Thursday at the Ruins
Vitamin D plays at the Ruins Aug. 8. Music starts at 6 p.m. with an opening act. Free admission except as indicated.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Tango Alpha Tango (indie) with Cedar Teeth
Thursday, Aug. 8: Vitamin D (hip hop) with DJ Zinker
Tuesday, Aug. 13: Quick & Easy Boys (rock) with The Hazelnuts
Thursday, Aug. 15: Ten30 (local rock)
Tuesday, Aug. 20: Hillstomp (nlues) with Strange Hotels @ The Ruins
Thursday, Aug. 22: Tony Smiley (Loop Ninja)
Saturday, Aug. 24: Grand Royale, a Beastie Boys Tribute (ticketed show)
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Run On Sentence (full band)
Thursday, Aug. 29: Stephanie Jean & The Quarantine
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Upcoming CGOA concerts, membership drive
The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s 2019-20 season will be unique as the Sinfonietta celebrates its 40th anniversary and CGOA celebrates 15 years. By becoming a member (www.gorgeorchestra.org) before Aug. 15, your name will be entered into a drawing to win a two-night stay on the Oregon Coast. Concert highlights include Sinfonietta’s World Tour and a production of West Side Story.
‘Bonneville Power and WWII’ lecture Aug. 16
Join Libby Burke on Friday, Aug. 16 at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum as he outlines the impact of the Bonneville Power Administration’s service during World War II.
Historical photos and the rarely-seen color film, “Power Builds Ships,” highlight the ship building industry during the war and the rise of the Pacific Northwest aluminum industry.
Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $18, the 7 p.m. program only are $5.
The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
Street Dance at Sedition Aug. 9
It’s a Cruise the Gorge Street Dance presented by Sedition Brewing Company on Friday, Aug. 9. The street will be closed during the car cruise to make way for live music and barbecue. One Night Band will open at 6 p.m., followed by “School bOI,” a AC/DC Tribute Band.
Sedition Brewing Company, 208 Laughlin Street, The Dalles. Hot Rod parking is available.
Chic Preston, more at Lyle Hotel
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Local Wednesday’s with Chic Preston and Friends
Friday, Aug. 9: Casey Wykes, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16: Chic Preston and Kerry Williams, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.
Pale Ales perform at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in August on Friday and Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 4-7 p.m.
Aug. 7: Stephanie Tams-Sweet
Aug. 9: Sharkey
Aug. 10: The Hazelnuts
Aug. 11: The Rezurectors
Aug. 14: Grateful Growlers
Aug. 16: Henry Schifter
Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
