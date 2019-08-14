Irish band Bridgid’s Cross played an upbeat set of fiddle tunes and sea shanties last week at Hood River’s Farmers Market. Coming up Aug. 17: Jenny Lee; Aug. 24: Megar Alder; Aug. 31: Joshua Cox. The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with local vendors and kids activities at Fifth and Columbia Streets, downtown Hood River.