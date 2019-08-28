Run On Sentence at Ruins Aug. 27
Music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act. Free admission except ticketed show as indicated.
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Run On Sentence (full band)
Thursday, Aug. 29: Stephanie Jean & The Quarantine
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Igor & The Red Elvises
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
McDougall at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Aug. 30: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31: McDougall, 7-10 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Huggy and the Bears at Zim’s Aug. 31
Friday, Aug. 30: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31: Huggy and the Bears, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.
‘Love Fest’ at Everybody’s Brewing
Beer lovers and music lovers should check out Everybody’s Local Love Fest, Saturday, Aug. 31, featuring music from the Chicken S#!t Gamblers and guests from 3-9 p.m.; $10 admission gets a glass and five taste tokens.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
Community Choir rehearsals Sept. 12
The annual Columbia Gorge Community Choir Christmas Cantata rehearsals are set for Thursday evenings, beginning on Sept. 12, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on N.E. Tohomish Street in White Salmon. This year the choir will be conducted by Doug Anderson from Trout Lake and accompanied by his wife, Janet.
The choir will be preparing the cantata “Christmas Dreams” by Joseph M. Martin and Heather Sorenson along with several other choral pieces by John Rutter, Gilbert M. Martin, and others.
Public performances will be given on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Hood River and Sunday, Dec. 8, in White Salmon. The choir seeks 70 voices and always welcome new singers to join.
New singers are asked to contact Anderson to register, or for additional information, at dougdjr2@gmail.com or 509-395-9307.
Open Mic at White Buffalo Aug. 29
August open mic at the White Buffalo is Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Willie & Nelson. Bring an instrument, sign-up early, and bring your dancing shoes.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Kiwanis Steak Feed
The Dalles Kiwanis Club hosts its 64th annual Steak Feed this year is on Sept. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at Sorosis Park. Adult meals include an eight-ounce sirloin steak, baked potato, coleslaw, roll, dessert and drink for $15. Free meal for children 12 and under features a hot dog, potato chips, drink and ice cream. There will be activities for children and musical entertainment for everyone featuring the Dufur Boys.
Tickets are available from Kiwanis members or may be purchased at the Habitat ReStore, 1001 W. Sixth St., The Dalles. Tickets also may be purchased in the park Sept. 5.
‘Got Your Six’ Aug. 28
On Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m, Logan (guitar), Paul (bass), Tim (keys) and Chris (drums) shake the Gorge’s Blue Barn roadhouse with sizzling rock ‘n roll.
The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Highway 14, Dallesport, Wash.; 509-748-4075.
Honey Badgers at Rt. 30
Live music coming up at Route 30:
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Trivia Night, 6:30-9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29: House Band 7-9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31: The New Prohibitions with Sevren, an evening of blues, rock, folk, R&B and soul. Plus, The Honey Badgers and Jam Guests, 7-11 p.m.
Route 30 Bottles, Burgers and Brews, 317 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
Catch ‘Kit’ in the Gorge
Guitarist Kit Garoutte plays “Summer Sunsets” every Saturday night through August at Maryhill Winery, Goldendale, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30: Backwoods Brewing, Carson, 6-8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6: 301 Gallery, Hood River, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 15: House Concert with Dave Captein (bass)
Tuesdays, Tarwater Tavern, 5:30–7:30 p.m., White Salmon
More at www.kitgaroutte.com.
Summer Music Series at Dwinell
Join Dwinell Ales for live music on the patio throughout the summer, Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Outside food, minors and leashed dogs welcome.
Friday, Aug. 30: P. Barton
Friday, Sept. 20: Mark Malefyt
Dwinell Country Ales, 206 W. Broadway St., Goldendale.; 509-773-3138.
Kay Hingson at Sandbar
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café on the Hood River Waterfront in August, Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8 p.m. and Sundays 4-7 p.m.
Aug. 28: Kay Hingson
Aug. 30: Center St.
