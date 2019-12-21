‘Hapa Hillbillies’ do Christmas Monday
Back by “unpopular request,” The Hapa Hillbillies will be performing their annual irreverent holiday show Dec. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the Moth Lounge, Fourth Street between Cascade and Oak. This is highl-irreverent acoustic music by Ben Bonham and his band of “Hood River’s trashiest musicians.”
Comedy Night at Elks Lodge
“Hood River Is Pretty and Tonight is Funny” starts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at Hood River Elks Lodge. Tickets are $9 at the door. Bo Jones hosts, with appearances by Julia Corral, Meanroth NY, Eddie Su and “Portland’s funniest man,” Adam Pasi.
Naked Winery hosts NFL ‘Game Night’
Monday Night NFL Game Night, downstairs at Naked Winery, now at 606 State St., runs from 4 p.m. until the game is over. ther are wings for $4 from 6th Street Bistro and $#3 pours “of whatever is open.” The Dec. 23 game pits the Packers versus the Vikings in the regular season closer.
Music at Double Mountain
Double Mountain Brewery presents a free performance by Leadbetter Band, 9 p.m. on Dec. 21. Save the date for the Dec. 31 free show by Shafty, Portland’s tribute to Phish; doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.
Win a gingerbread house
Luckly Little’s, Second and Oak, is selling $1 tickets for a drawing to win an ornate gingerbread house by Tulie’s Divine Desserts of White Salmon. All ticket sales go to support Helping Hands Against Violence. No purchase necessary; tickets on sale through Dec. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.